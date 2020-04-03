PAL Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $88,025.20 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. PAL Network has a total market capitalization of $88,025.20 and approximately $64.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAL Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DOBI trade, IDEX and CPDAX. Over the last week, PAL Network has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.02611565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00197417 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00047072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet.

PAL Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, CPDAX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

