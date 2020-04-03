Pantheon Investment Group LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (down previously from $328.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.31. 8,638,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,717,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.37. The company has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

