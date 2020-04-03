Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s Int’l in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

PZZA stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -215.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

