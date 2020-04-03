ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $61,512.10 and $20.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002890 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00595420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

