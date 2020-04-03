Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,638,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,717,552. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.37. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

