ParkinGo Price Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $109.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029464 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000457 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00072034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.20 or 1.02363835 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000760 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.