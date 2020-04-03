Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cfra from $15.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 9,729,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,828,459. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 285.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 339,058 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.