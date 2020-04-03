Particl (PART) Price Tops $0.31

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. Particl has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $7,297.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002205 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,580,964 coins and its circulating supply is 8,998,040 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.