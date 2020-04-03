Party City Holdco (PRTY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY):

3/20/2020 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

3/17/2020 – Party City Holdco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/9/2020 – Party City Holdco had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/5/2020 – Party City Holdco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2020 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PRTY opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Party City Holdco Inc has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 644,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $309,356.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 569,858 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $3,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

