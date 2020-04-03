Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Patron has traded up 38.5% against the dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, Exrates and CoinBene. Patron has a total market capitalization of $35,693.50 and approximately $134.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02636837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,507,953 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDAX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

