Paul Horstmeier Sells 10,750 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $286,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $306,697.50.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 366,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,497. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

