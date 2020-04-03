PAXEX Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,551.96 and approximately $184.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000585 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001102 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.