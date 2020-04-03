Paxos Standard (PAX) Hits One Day Volume of $1.31 Billion

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.26 million and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00014741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, TOKOK, Binance and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000181 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, Sistemkoin, DDEX, MXC, Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance, Crex24, CoinPlace, HitBTC, CoinBene, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, Coinall, TOKOK, C2CX, FCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC, OKEx, Bitfinex, Kyber Network, OKCoin, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, BCEX, Hotbit, SouthXchange, BitMax, CoinEx, BigONE, Iquant, Coinbit, BitMart, WazirX, KuCoin, P2PB2B, ZB.COM and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

