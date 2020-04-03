Paxos Standard Token Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.02619542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00195233 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

