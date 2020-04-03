PAYCENT Market Capitalization Hits $24,943.99 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $24,943.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.02650225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00197379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,963,795 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

