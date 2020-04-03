Payfair Hits Market Cap of $4,961.86 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Payfair has a market capitalization of $4,961.86 and approximately $263.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02619860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194903 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

