PCHAIN (PI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $409,654.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Switcheo Network, IDEX and DEx.top. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $886,740.76 and $409,654.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,102,668 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, DEx.top, DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

