PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE PCM traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $7.18. 98,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,206. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.