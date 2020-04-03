PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

PDCE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $19,001,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 152,669 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

