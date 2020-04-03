Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($4.14).

LON:BBY traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 210.20 ($2.77). 1,511,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 241.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91).

In related news, insider Anne Drinkwater acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Insiders acquired 4,668 shares of company stock worth $1,215,018 over the last three months.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

