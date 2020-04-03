Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat (LON:SCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,184.50 ($15.58).

SCT traded down GBX 58.50 ($0.77) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 941.50 ($12.38). 267,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,057. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 797 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,062.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,086.48.

Softcat (LON:SCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

In other Softcat news, insider Robyn Perriss acquired 15,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £150,300 ($197,711.13). Also, insider Vinodka Murria sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.43), for a total transaction of £1,129,700 ($1,486,056.30).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

