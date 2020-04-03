Peel Hunt Trims Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Target Price to GBX 120

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.

CNE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.56 ($2.64).

LON:CNE traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 92.30 ($1.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.75. The company has a market capitalization of $544.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

