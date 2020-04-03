Peel Hunt Trims Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Target Price to GBX 1,500

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Shares of LON MGNS traded down GBX 62 ($0.82) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,070 ($14.08). 123,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,423. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,032 ($13.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,980 ($26.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,611.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,492.85.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 36,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,784 ($23.47), for a total value of £657,172.08 ($864,472.61).

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.