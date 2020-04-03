Peercoin Hits Market Cap of $4.49 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Peercoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $64,772.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.86 or 0.03492028 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002805 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00751371 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,112,356 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, WEX, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bitsane and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

