PegNet (PEG) Reaches One Day Volume of $18,913.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, PegNet has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $18,913.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.02640394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197690 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,810,357,275 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.