PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 96.6% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 63,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PEP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.84. 2,995,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,063,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

