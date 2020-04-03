Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

