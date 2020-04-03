Phantomx (PNX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, STEX and SouthXchange. In the last week, Phantomx has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $3,279.39 and approximately $9.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.01007524 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000927 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.