PHI Token Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. PHI Token has a total market cap of $638,999.44 and $24,375.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.31 or 0.02627054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PHI Token Token Profile

PHI Token was first traded on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.