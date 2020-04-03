Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded by Panmure Gordon to Buy

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $73.37. 1,751,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

