Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $51.87. 169,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,821. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

