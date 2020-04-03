Photon (PHO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $163.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $80,993.77 and $163.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,788.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.95 or 0.02105714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.98 or 0.03505607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00595923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00789713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00075162 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025277 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00485669 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,374,806,470 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

