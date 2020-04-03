Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Insider Michael J. Davidoff Sells 1,404 Shares

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $28,262.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Davidoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Michael J. Davidoff sold 689 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $13,780.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $77,251.06.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael J. Davidoff sold 700 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $14,042.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,550 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $150,605.00.

Shares of PHR stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.54. 230,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,673. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,782 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 410,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

