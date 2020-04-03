Pi Financial Cuts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$2.50

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target decreased by analysts at Pi Financial from C$6.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CVE QST traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 434,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.16. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

In other news, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,750. Also, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$588,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$902,500. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,636 shares of company stock worth $935,781.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

