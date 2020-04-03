Pigeoncoin Price Down 14.1% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $44,086.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,926,159,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

