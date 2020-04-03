Pillar Market Cap Reaches $3.17 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $3,392.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.02638417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00199435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

