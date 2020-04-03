Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 7,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,658. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.