Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.37. 3,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.64.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

