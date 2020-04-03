Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PCQ stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. 1,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

