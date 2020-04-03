Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE:PCN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,705. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

