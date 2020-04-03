PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE PTY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 32,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.73.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

