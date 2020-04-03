Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PCI)

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE PCI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 322,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

