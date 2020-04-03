PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE PDI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

