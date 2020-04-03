PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PGP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,327. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.36.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

