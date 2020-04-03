PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0613 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

PHK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 801,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

