PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE PKO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

