Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFN)

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of PFN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

