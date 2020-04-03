Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE PFL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 172,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

