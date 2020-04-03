Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PML stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,542. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.