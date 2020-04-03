Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,203. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

